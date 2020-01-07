Breaking News
Osimhen, Chukwueze beaten to CAF Youth Player of the Year award
  1. Home
  2. Crime
  3. Police arrest 3 suspected kidnappers in Benue
ADVERTISEMENT

Police arrest 3 suspected kidnappers in Benue

By Hope Abah Emmanuel, Makurdi Published Date
police logo

The Police in Benue State have arrested three people for alleged kidnapping and collecting of N200,000 ransom from their victim.

The State Commissioner of Police, Mukaddas Garba, made the disclosure in a statement made available to newsmen in Makurdi.

ADVERTISEMENT

“A complaint was received at ‘A’ Police Division station that an unknown person who introduced himself as “Gana boy” threaten to kidnap and kill the complainant if he doesn’t send money to him.

“Investigation led to the arrest of one Hon. Aondona Gbakaan, Akesa Sughnen and Terkimbir Oljime all ‘m’ of Konshisha Street, Makurdi, who collected the sum of two hundred thousand (N200,000) as a ransom,’ the police commissioner stated.

Mukaddas added that the suspects confessed to the crime.

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Join us on


Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.