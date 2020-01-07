Police arrest 3 suspected kidnappers in Benue

ADVERTISEMENT

The Police in Benue State have arrested three people for alleged kidnapping and collecting of N200,000 ransom from their victim.

The State Commissioner of Police, Mukaddas Garba, made the disclosure in a statement made available to newsmen in Makurdi.

“A complaint was received at ‘A’ Police Division station that an unknown person who introduced himself as “Gana boy” threaten to kidnap and kill the complainant if he doesn’t send money to him.

“Investigation led to the arrest of one Hon. Aondona Gbakaan, Akesa Sughnen and Terkimbir Oljime all ‘m’ of Konshisha Street, Makurdi, who collected the sum of two hundred thousand (N200,000) as a ransom,’ the police commissioner stated.

Mukaddas added that the suspects confessed to the crime.

