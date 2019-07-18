Police arrest 3 over murder of aged couple in Ogun

ADVERTISEMENT

The Police in Ogun State have arrested three suspected killers of an aged couple in Sagamu, Sagamu LGA in the state.

A 72-year-old man, James Olaosebikan and his wife, Esther Olaosebikan, 68, were reportedly killed on June 30 in their house located at K.M 54 Lagos-Ibadan expressway Sagamu.

Our correspondent gathered that son of the deceased, Joseph Olaosebikan had reported at the police station in Sagamu that the alleged killers entered the house through the ceiling and “macheted his parents to death.”

A statement made available to newsmen in Abeokuta on Wednesday by the Police Spokesman, Abimbola Oyeyemi said the Commissioner of Police, Bashir Makama had given a matching order to the DPO Sagamu Division, SP Okiki Agunbiade to fish out the killers within the shortest possible time.

He said the DPO and his men embarked on technical and forensic investigation of the case and their efforts yielded positive result with the arrest of three suspects.

The suspects are: Ibrahim Uthman, Aba Abdulkareem and Abdulhamid Ibrahim.

“On interrogation, they confessed being a robbery gang and that one of their member who is now at large invited them for the purpose of robbing the deceased as well as a nearby shop.

“But on getting to the house, they discovered that the couple recognised one of them, hence they matcheted them to death,” Oyeyemi said in the statement.

The spokesman said the CP has ordered the homicide section of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department to take over the case for proper investigation.

He was also said to have directed that the fleeing member of the gang must be brought to book within the shortest possible time

