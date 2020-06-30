Police arrest 3 fleeing armed robbery suspects in Ogun

ADVERTISEMENT

The Ogun State Police Command has arrested three members of an armed robbery gang who escaped arrest when operatives of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) stormed their hideout at the Adesan area of Mowe early this month.

The Command had raided the hideout on June 7, 2020 and arrested four suspects, while some other gang members fled.

A statement yesterday by the spokesman of the Command, Abimbola Oyeyemi, said that following a manhunt for the fleeing “robbers”, operatives of the Command succeeded in apprehending three more suspects.

“The suspects, Saheed Bello, who is the leader of the gang, and Bello Sadiq, were traced to the Academy area of Ibadan based on investigation embarked upon by a SARS team led by Chief Superintendent Tijani Mohammed. “Their arrest led to the arrest of Ibrahim Rasheed, who is the gang’s herbalist at Ile-Ogbo in Osun State. Recovered from them are one locally made single-barrel pistol and five live cartridges. The gang has been responsible for series of robbery cases around the Mowe/Ofada areas in recent times,” Oyeyemi said.

