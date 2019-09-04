Police arrest 21 suspects over robbery, cybercrime in Gombe

ADVERTISEMENT

The police in Gombe State, yesterday, said they have arrested 21 suspects that have been terrorising residents of Gombe metropolis.

Addressing newsmen at the command’s headquarters, spokesperson of the police in the state, SP Obed Mary Malum, said the suspects were arrested through credible intelligence by operatives of the State Intelligence Bureau (SIB).

ADVERTISEMENT

She said one Gabriel Michael Alli, 18, of PZ quarters, Commercial Area, Gombe was arrested on August 30 over a case of fraud, cheating and cybercrime.

He was alleged to have defrauded one Deborah Tanko, 40, of same address by using computer to hack into her bank account where he withdrew N187,100.

SP Malum said exhibits recovered from the suspect included a GSM phone, N10, 000 cash, two pairs of shoes and clothing amounting to N33,000 bought from proceeds of the illegal withdrawal.

The police spokesperson added that on August 21, operatives of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) arrested one Yusuf Adamu, 20, aka Baban Lauje; Ibrahim Mohammed, 19, aka Babangida; Abubakar Zubairu, 20, aka Flavour; and Usman Shuaibu, 20, aka Dan Bakuwa.

They were arrested over a case of criminal conspiracy, armed robbery and receiving stolen properties.

The police also said the suspects confessed to series of armed robbery attacks within the metropolis.

Exhibits recovered from them included one locally made revolver pistol, 22 different brands of mobile phones snatched from their victims, four laptop computers, a DVD player, two knives, two cutlasses, one iron rod, one sword, two short spears and a pair of military uniform.

Malum said some of the suspects had confessed to the crime and was undergoing investigation, adding that they would soon be charged to court for prosecution.

She enjoined all peace loving and good people of the state to continue to partner with the police by giving genuine information that will help them to end crime and criminality in the state.

Related

NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

Download Daily Trust News App