Police arrest 21 armed robbers, recover 6 vehicles from Niger Republic

ADVERTISEMENT

The Intelligence Response Team (IRT) under the leadership of Deputy Commissioner of Police, Abba Kyari, has recovered six vehicles, five laptop computers, and many other items from suspected armed robbers and other criminals.

Some of the suspects were arrested in Zaria following an armed robbery operation which they conducted recently, where they attacked a Deputy Registrar in the Federal College of Education (FCE), Zaria, Barrister Buhari Zailani.

Although police at their Zaria city Divisional Office told our reporter that the suspects would be paraded in Abuja where the official statement would be released, Barrister Zailani’s recovered items were released to him in the presence of newsmen yesterday.

Zailani said: “I really appreciate this work by the police. Because of what is being said about the police, I have never thought crime of this nature would be perpetrated and the police will swiftly act to arrest the criminals and recover the stolen items.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dear valued readers, subscribe to the Daily Trust e-paper to continue enjoying our diet of authoritative news. Kindly subscribe here

“This is really commendable.

“The boys attacked my house in the early hours of Sunday, 31st May, 2020.

“They attacked me with machetes where I sustained injuries and carted away my car, money, handsets, five laptops, and even our new dresses.

“Some of the boys are even our neighbours. The police have arrested all the suspects except two.

“They are confessing to police, revealing information on people they attacked before me, and those they robbed after my house’s operation. My car was recovered from the Niger Republic.

“They have even completed documentation of the car with the relevant authorities in the Niger Republic.”

Related

Download Daily Trust News App