Police arrest 2 for raping mentally challenged woman in Anambra

The Police in Anambra State have arrested two persons for allegedly raping a 23-year-old mentally challenged woman.

The victim, identified as Nwanneka Nwaizu, is said to be from Ezi Umunya, Oyi Local Government Area of Anambra State.

Confirming the incident, the police spokesman in the state, Haruna Mohammed, said the suspects, Okwuchukwu Anyanwu and Emeka Odoh, would be charged to court after investigations were concluded.

He said, “At about 3pm, police detectives attached to Oyi Division arrested one Okwuchukwu Anyanwu ‘m’ aged 36 years and Emeka Odoh ‘m’ aged 25years all of Ezi Umunya in Oyi LGA of Anambra State.

“Suspects had on the 23/6/2019 at about 11am took advantage of one Nwanneka Nwaizu aged aged 23years, a mentally challenged woman and had unlawful carnal knowledge of her.

The “scene was visited by the police and victim taken to the General Hospital Onitsha for medical examination.”

Mohammed also disclosed the arrest of two syndicates that allegedly specialized in burglary and shop breaking.

He said the suspects, Kasim Bala, 48 and Uche Nwankwo, 24, both from Ndiora Ezinato Amansea in Awka North Local Government Area of the state were arrested at Ndiora, Amansea following intelligence report.

He said items recovered from the suspects included four plastic chairs belonging to one Francis Ufele and one big-size Samsung TV, belonging to one Dr Donatus Onwu.

“Other items were LG, Philips and Samsung television sets, three speakers, extension wire, DVD player, Nokia and Tecno cell phones and pressing iron,” he said.

He said efforts were on to identify owners of the remaining properties, adding that the suspects would be charged to court.

