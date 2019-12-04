Police arrest 2 for murder in Imo

ADVERTISEMENT

Operatives of the Special Anti-robbery Squad of the Imo State Police command have arrested two persons in connection with murder.

The victim, identified as Iheanacho Okorie, was allegedly killed by 29-year old Nneji Onumajulu and his accomplice, Obioma Abua, said to be 25 years old.

According to the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Orlando Ikeokwu, on the November 14 last year at Ogbefu market square, operatives of the special anti robbery squad SARS acing on credible intelligence based on information received through a written petition by the family of deceased arrested the culprits who had already confessed to the crime.

Ikeokwu said that the culprits confessed that they chased the deceased on a motorcycle, and on getting to the market share, they shot him at close range. However to ensure that the deed was done, they used knife and stabbed him severally to ensure he never survives the attack.

According to the PPRO Agwa there was a strong drive to collect revenue in the community by their traditional ruler. In that period there was a cult war and the deceased was perceived as obstacle. The arrested suspects and those at large on that penultimate day murdered him in his cold blood, adding that the case was being handled by state criminal investigation department Owerri.

He said that investigation is still in progress while effort is on to arrest other fleeing suspect

