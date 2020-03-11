Police arrest 2 for demanding N3m from Zamfara village

ADVERTISEMENT

Police in Zamfara State have arrested two persons for issuing a threatening letter to Gyalange village in Gummi Local Government Area of the state, demanding N3million within three days or get attacked.

The command also said it foiled an attack on Maitagwaye village in Tsafe Local Government Area of the state and one bandit was killed and his rifle and ammunition recovered.

Parading the suspect at the headquarters of the police command in Zamfara, the state Police Commissioner, Mr Usman Nagogo, said the letter was pasted at the residences of the village head and the ward councilor.

“In the letter, the residents were asked to raise N3 million within three days or the whole community would be wiped out. A phone number was inscribed through which contact would be made to deliver the said amount of money.

“On the strength of this, using the phone number written in the letter, the police went on manhunt of the suspect and was eventually arrested and he perpetrated the crime in concert with his accomplice identified as Auwal Hassan.

“The arrested suspect, Bello Sani, was one time a well to do individual in the community, but when his fortune dwindled, he decided to raise capital from the same village he came from and the dwellers of the community using threats,” the CP said.

In a related development, the state police command has also arrested seven suspected criminals on charges bordering on armed robbery , criminal conspiracy, fraud, kidnapping, house breaking, etc.

The suspects, according to Nagogo, would be charged to court as soon as investigation is completed. He urged the public to assist the police with useful information on criminals.

