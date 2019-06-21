Police arrest 2 bank robbery suspects in Ondo

ADVERTISEMENT

The police in Ondo State have arrested two suspected members of a syndicate specialised in robbing bank customers in the state.

Spokesman of the police in the state, Mr Femi Joseph, told newsmen in Akure on Thursday that the suspects often trailed bank customers who withdrew substantial amounts of money.

Joseph said the suspects were arrested on June 6 after a report by one of their victims, Yemisi Ogidan, at the police station.

“On June 6, the two suspects trailed a woman who withdrew the sum of N975,000 from a commercial bank in Alagbaka, Akure.

“They followed her in their Toyota Corolla vehicle which they used in perpetrating their dastardly act.

“On getting to a spot around Olasco Building, Oba Adesida Road, they forced the woman to stop her vehicle and dispossessed her of the money.

“Pronto, men of the SARS, Ondo command, were alerted. The officers pursued and arrested the suspects,” he said.

Joseph said items recovered from the suspects were six master keys and the Toyota Corolla they used in perpetrating the evil act.

He stated that the command would intensify its onslaught against unrepentant criminals in the state. (NAN)

