Police arrests 18 over attack on Ihedioha’s aide

Police in Imo have arrested 18 persons believed to have been involved in the recent attack on the chairman of the Imo State Task Force on the Recovery of Government Property, Jasper Ndubuaku.

Speaking while parading the men, Imo State Commissioner of Police, Rabiu Ladodo, said that

at about 12.55 pm on August 29, the command received a complaint that Ndubuaku was assaulted by youths numbering about 50.

The commissioner said that he ordered a full-scale investigation into the incident.

As such a letter was written to Ndubuaku to come forward and volunteer his statement, which he did not honour.

He said, “However, the command went further to effect arrest and another letter was sent to Hon. Jasper Ndubuaku to come and identify the suspects of which he also refused to honour

“Also, on 02/09/2019, another set of arrest was made and he was equally invited in writing to come for identification of the suspects, he also failed to show up.

“However, the command was not deterred as the Command continued their investigation and today we are showcasing eighteen (18) suspects who took part in the commission of the offence and efforts are being made to arrest other fleeing suspects.

He said that the suspects would be charged to court as soon as possible.

