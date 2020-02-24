Police arrest 17 suspected cultists in Lagos

ADVERTISEMENT

The police in Lagos State arrested 17 suspected cultists during raids around notorious criminal hideouts in the state.

Those arrested were said to be members of Aiye and Eiye Confraternity alleged to be behind violent clashes in the metropolis.

It was learnt that detectives from the Anti-cultism Unit of the state Command and officers from Ijora Badia at the weekend received a distress call that two rival cult groups armed with cutlasses and other dangerous weapons, engaged themselves in a battle for supremacy at Iso Isu area Ijora Badia.

It was further gathered that during the violent clash, the hoodlums inflicted various degree of injuries on each other.

Police operatives from Ijora Badia Division and Special Strike Force on Social Miscreants from the Command Headquarters, Ikeja were mobilised to the area leading to the arrest of five suspects, Bala Elkana, the spokesman of the police in the state said.

Elkana said that from investigation it was discovered that the suspects are members of Aiye and Eiye.

He gave the names of the suspects as: Olaniyi Abiodun, 21; Emola Kamal, 20; Muritala Gbadeyanka, 18; Kadiri Bashorun, 28, and Adebayo Ebiesuwa, 25.

He said that in a related development, at about 11am on Sunday, Ikorodu Police Station received information that members of Aiye and Eiye Confraternities attacked each other at Ladega area Ikorodu.

He said that during the attack one Lateef Ganiyu Akinpelu a.k.a Eti, 24, was seriously injured.

One locally made pistol was reportedly recovered from suspects arrested over the incident.

