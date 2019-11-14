Police arrest 16 suspected cultists in Benue

ADVERTISEMENT

The Police in Benue State have arrested 16 suspects in connection with cult activities which led to the killings of several persons within the past one month at different locations in the state.

Spokesperson of the command, DSP Catherine Anene, said the suspects were apprehended following intelligence network by the police who have been on the trail of some cult members responsible for killing each other in the past one month as well as destroying property.

Anene who paraded the 16 suspects before newsmen at the command headquarter’s in Makurdi, explained that of the number, 12 were arrested in a Bus on their way to Adaka village along Naka road to bury one of their own suspected to have being killed by a rival cult group.

She said that the remaining four suspects were arrested in their hideout and a pistol recovered from them after police operatives raided their house following a tip off from members of the public.

She added that the police commissioner had deployed operatives to comb everywhere in a bid to trace all the cultists even as she stressed that some of them invited other cult members from outside their environ so they (cultists) come, hit and run away.

Anene added that the suspects would soon be charged to court when investigations are concluded.

