Police arrest 12 over alleged kidnapping, armed robbery in Jigawa

ADVERTISEMENT

Twelve persons in Jigawa have been arrested over alleged kidnapping, armed robbery and illegal possession of firearms, Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Bala Senchi, has said.

Senchi told newsmen in Dutse on Friday, said that seven of the suspects were arrested over alleged criminal conspiracy, trespass and armed robbery.

ADVERTISEMENT

He explained that the suspects were arrested on May 6 after storming the home of one Alhaji Dan’azumi of Madobi village in Dutse Local Government Area and collected N500,000 from him while armed with dangerous weapons.

The commissioner said that another suspect was arrested over alleged criminal conspiracy, armed robbery, kidnapping and illegal possession of firearms.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to him, the suspect was arrested after a gang of armed bandits attacked one Yahaya Haruna in his home in Majia village in Taura Local Government Area.

“The bandits tied up and robbed him the sum of N800, 000 and took him to unknown destination before they released him on May 20.

“On May 21, while acting on a tip-off, Operation Puff Adder raided a criminal hide-out at Rafin Kanya Fulani settlement where one Harisu Majenu was arrested.

“Seven of his associates took to their heels and escaped on sighting the police team,” Senchi said.

He stated that one AK47 rifle, 68 rounds of live ammunitions, one empty magazine, two Pump Action guns with 36 rounds of live cartridges were recovered from the fleeing suspects’ residence.

Also recovered from them, according to him, were two locally-made revolver pistols, one locally-made muzzle-loading Baretta Pistol, one locally-made single-barrel gun, a toy gun, pinch bar and Alan key.

Senchi added that other items recovered were four bows and three quivers containing arrows, five machetes and one axe and six mobile phones.

He said that a polythene bag containing charms, one army trouser, army colour shirt, black trouser and some quantity of gun powder and pellets were also recovered.

The police boss disclosed that three suspects were arrested in connection with alleged shop-breaking, motorcycle theft and receiving stolen items.

“Two of the suspects were arrested in Dutse Local Government Area on May 21.

“They were arrested after one of them broke into a shop along Hakimi Street and stole six pieces of wrappers, three pairs of ladies shoes and one veil.

“Items recovered from them included 45 pieces of wrappers, 12 yards of Shadda, two veils, a motorcycle, master key and seven number plates,” he said.

According to him, the other suspect, a resident of Bauchi state, was arrested for allegedly receiving stolen items from the suspects.

Senchi further stated that two of the suspects were arrested in Birninkudu for allegedly possessing US dollars suspected to be counterfeit.

“The suspects were arrested on May 25 after some people reported to policemen of Operation Puff Adder that they suspected the suspect to be in possession of counterfeit US dollars.

“They said that the suspects invited them for a transaction suspected to be a scam. To this end, the police trailed and arrested the suspects.

“In the course of investigation, 808 pieces of US dollars suspected to be counterfeit were recovered from them,” he said.

He said that the suspects would soon be charged to court as the cases were still being investigated.

“The Jigawa state police command will remain on its oars to fight crimes. Therefore, members of the public are urged to continue to give the police vital information for them to discharge their statutory responsibilities,” he assured. (NAN)

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App