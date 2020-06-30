Police arrest 10 suspected cultists in Nyanya

ADVERTISEMENT

The FCT Police Command has arrested 10 suspected cult members at Anguwar Dadi in Nyanya, Abuja.

In a statement, the spokesman of the command, DSP Anjuguri Manzah, said the suspects were arrested based on intelligence report.

DSP Manzah said the suspects who belonged to the Supreme Vikings Confraternity aka Aro Bager, were arrested by the Nyanya Police Division at about 11:00pm during the group’s meeting. He gave the names of the arrested suspects as; Godwin Samson, Chisom Anakom, Jonathan Ibinabo, Oneh Chibueze, Anyan Christian, Moses Ogun, Emmanuel Ugwu, Monday Bitrus, Yerima Michael and Uwana Edet Okpo.

According to him, two cutlasses, a hammer, a pair of pincers and one iron bar were recovered from the suspects.

Manzah said the suspects would be arraigned in court upon conclusion of investigation.

