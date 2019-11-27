Police arraign truck driver over death of 6 persons

ADVERTISEMENT

The driver of a truck belonging to a construction company involved in an accident on Ikirun/Osogbo road where six persons died has been arraigned in court.

The 22-year-old driver, Muraina Taiwo, was arraigned yesterday before a magistrate court in Osogbo, Osun State, for allegedly causing the death of the six persons, namely, Suraju Abdulsalam, Olayiwola Shittu, Oyesakin Surulere, Abdullateef Azeez, Alabi Sayo and Precious Kolawole.

The prosecutor, Inspector Akintunde Jacob, told the court that on November 16, 2019, Taiwo drove the truck, registration number FST 597 XY, without heavy duty permit.

Jacob further stated that the accused person drove recklessly on the highway in a manner that led to the death of the persons.

The accused person pleaded not guilty and his counsel, Taiwo Akintunde, applied for his bail.

Akintunde said he had met the late persons’ families, who told him they were not interested in the court case.

The magistrate, Mr Opeyemi Badmus, granted Taiwo bail in the sum of N500,000, with two sureties, and adjourned the case till January 17, 2020.

