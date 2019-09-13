Police arraign trader over theft of N191,500 electronics

  1. Home
The police yesterday arraigned a 25-year-old trader, Kolawole Dare, in a Chief Magistrate Court, Wuse Zone 6, Abuja, for allegedly stealing electronics worth N191,500.

Dare, who resides at Efab Estate, Lokogoma, Abuja, is charged with criminal trespass, house-breaking and theft. He, however, denied the charge.

The prosecution counsel, Donatus Abah, told the court that the complainant, Okechukwu Orama, who resides in Efab Estate, Lokogoma, Abuja, reported the matter at the Apo Police Station, Abuja, on Aug. 23.

He alleged that the defendant trespassed into a 3-bedroom flat within the estate and stole an LG flat screen TV, computer monitor, two compressors, a GOTV decoder, microwave, audio wire, a surround sound system, all valued at N191,500.

The prosecutor further alleged that during police investigation, the computer monitor was recovered from the defendant.

Abah added that the defendant also admitted to committing the crime.

He said the offence contravened sections 348, 354 and 287 of the Penal Code.

Magistrate Abdulmajid Oniyangi admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N200, 000 with a reliable surety in like sum and adjourned the case until Oct. 7. (NAN)

