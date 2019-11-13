Police arraign trader for allegedly beating up his landlady

ADVERTISEMENT

A trader, Shehu Ndah,who allegedly beat up his landlady and stole N30,000 from her, on Wednesday appeared in a Grade I Area Court in Mpape, Abuja.

The police charged Ndah, 27, and who lives in Mabushi area, Abuja, with criminal trespass, criminal assault, criminal force and theft.

The Prosecutor, Mr Stanley Nwaforaku, told the court that one Mrs Rachel Andi, reported the matter on Oct. 19 at the Mabushi Police Station.

He alleged that the defendant criminally and unlawfully entered a house belonging to his landlady, Mrs Nana Sarauta.

The prosecution alleged that the defendant beat Sarauta up and stole N30, 000.

He said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 348, 265 and 288 of the Penal Code.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Judge, Mr Salihu Ibrahim, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N250,000 with one surety in like sum.

He, thereafter, adjourned the case until Nov. 20 for hearing. (NAN)

