Police arraign suspected robbers of eatery customers

The police yesterday arraigned two suspected members of a three-man armed robbery gang which allegedly attacked customers at a fast food eatery along Governors Road, Ikotun, Lagos.

The suspects, Bashiru Yahaya, 22, and Afeez Azeez, 23, had allegedly conspired with one other person to raid the fast food centre on Tuesday and rob the customers.

The suspects were said to have been armed with guns when they surrounded the eatery and started disposessing customers of their personal effects.

Information on the crime as it was happening, however, got to the Ikotun Divisional Police Officer, who mobilised police officers to the scene.

While the police were able to arrest Yahaya and Azeez, the third suspect was said to have escaped.

The two men were yesterday charged before the Ejigbo magistrate court with conspiracy and armed robbery.

They pleaded not guilty. The prosecutor, Superintendent Kenneth Asibor, asked the court to refer the matter to the Director of Public Prosecution for legal advice.

The magistrate, Mr T. O. Shomade, remanded the accused persons in prison custody and directed the prosecutor to duplicate the file and send it to the DPP.

Shomade adjourned the case till October 21, 2019.

