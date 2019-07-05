Police arraign painter, 2 others for alleged armed robbery in Abuja

ADVERTISEMENT

The police on Thursday arraigned a painter, Felix Tar and two others in an FCT High Court Maitama, for alleged armed robbery.

The police charged Tar, 21, alongside Augustine Thomas, 30, a plumber of Mabushi and Innocent Jackson 26 also of Mabushi with four counts bordering on conspiracy and armed robbery.

The Prosecution Counsel, Mr Kufruabasi Ebong, told the court that on Oct. 15, 2018, the defendants and others at large conspired, armed with guns, robbed Ms Eno Ekpo at her home in Wuse II.

Ebong alleged that the defendants stole a thermacool deep freezer, a generator set, and other valuables.

He said the offence, contravened the provisions of sections 6 and 1 (2) of the Robbery and Firearms (Special Provision) Act, 2004. He alleged also that on Nov. 24, 2018, the defendants robbed one Benjamin Matthias in his resident at Wuse II.

Ebong told the defendants stole two 55 inch Plasma television, four cans of black bullet drink, two bottles of whisky and other valuables. After the charges were read to them, they pleaded not guilty.

The defendants’ counsel, Mr Osaze Ebie, moved to apply for bail for his clients.

But the trial Judge, Justice Salisu Garba, informed him that the annual court vacation will begin on Monday and there would be no time to rule in the bail application.

He gave him options, saying, take the application to a vacation judge or wait until the court resumes from its vacation.

Garba then adjourned until Oct. 8 for hearing after the Ebie (defence counsel) told the court that he would go to the vacation court to seek for their bail.

The judge however, ordered that the defendants be remanded in the prison custody pending the determination of their bail application. (NAN)

