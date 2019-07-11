Police arraign man over possession of gun in Ekiti

ADVERTISEMENT

The police in Ekiti, on Wednesday, arraigned a 42-year-old man, Oyemuyibi Olatunde, in an Ado-Ekiti chief magistrate court over alleged unlawful possession of locally made gun.

The defendant, whose address is unknown, is standing trial on a charge of unlawful possession of firearms.

The prosecutor, Insp Johnson Okunade, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on July 3 at about 2:20pm at King’s market in Ado-Ekiti.

He alleged that the defendant, who was a member of a vigilante group keeping watch at the market, was found with the gun that was not licensed.

The prosecutor said the defendant was reported to the police by the market women when he was allegedly threatening them to pay him for the service rendered.

Okunade said the offence contravened Section 27(b) 1 of the Firearms Act, Law of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 2004.

The prosecutor asked the court for an adjournment to enable him to study the case file and present his witnesses.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge preferred against him.

His counsel, Mr Timi Omotosho, urged the court to grant him bail, with a promise that he would not jump bail.. (NAN)

