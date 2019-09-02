  1. Home
Police arraign lawyer in court for forgery

By Hameed Oyegbade, Osogbo Published Date

A lawyer, Kenneth Udeze, was on Monday arraigned before a Magistrate Court in Osogbo, Osun state for alleged conspiracy and forgery.

The accused, who is a member of Action Alliance (AA) in Osun state, was arraigned in court for conspiracy, alteration and forgery.

He was said to have forged documents submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) during the 2018 gubernatorial election in the state.

Police prosecutors, James Famuyini and Ayodele Oladiran, told the court that the accused person conspired with others to forge the documents.

When the offences levelled against him were read to him, the accused person pleaded not guilty.

His lawyer, Wemimo Animasahun, said his client is a lawyer of 15 years at the bar and urged the court to grant him bail on self-recognition.

The prosecution opposed the bail application, noting that the accused person evaded arrest for more than a year.

In her ruling, Magistrate Mrs Rofiyat Olayemi said the offences are bailable, adding that bail is a constitutional right of the accused.

She granted the accused person bail in the sum of N200,000 with two sureties in like sum.

