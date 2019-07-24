Police arraign fake AEDC official for duping residents

ADVERTISEMENT

The Police on Friday arraigned an applicant, Anyamale Modestus, in an Upper Area Court, Mpape, Abuja for allegedly impersonating an Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) official and duping unsuspecting residents.

Modestus, 35, who resides in Anguwan Madaki, Kabusa, FCT, Abuja is charged with two counts of criminal trespass and impersonation.

The Prosecution Counsel, Mr Edwin Ochayi, told the court that the case was reported at the Apo Police Station by one Gregory Udo Eso, of AEDC company.

He alleged that on July 19, the defendant criminally trespassed into the office of the AEDC, parading himself as a staff of the company and attending to customers complains.

Ochayi said that the defendant collected various sums of money with a promise to supply some residents prepaid metres.

The prosecutor said that during police investigation, it was discovered that the defendant was not a staff of the company and could not give satisfactory account of his actions.

He said that the offence contravened the provisions of sections 348 and 132 of the Penal Code.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The judge, Hassan Muhammad, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N200, 000 with one reasonable and reliable surety in like sum.

Muhammed adjourned the case until Aug 28 for hearing. (NAN)

