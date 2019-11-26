Police arraign driver over death of six persons

ADVERTISEMENT

The driver of a truck belonging to a construction company which was involved in an accident on Ikirun/Osogbo road where six persons died has been arraigned in court.

The 22-year-old driver, Muraina Taiwo, was arraigned on Tuesday before a Magistrate Court in Osogbo, Osun state for allegedly causing the death of the six persons.

The prosecutor, Inspector Akintunde Jacob, told the court that on 16th of November, 2019, the accused person drove the truck with registration number FST 597 XY without heavy duty permit.

Inspector Akintunde further stated that the accused drove recklessly on the highway in a manner that led to the death of the six people namely, Suraju Abdulsalam, Olayiwola Shittu, Oyesakin Surulere, Abdullateef Azeez, Alabi Sayo and Kolawole Precious.

Police Prosecutor stated that the offence committed by the accused is contrary to and punishable under section 18 & 27 of RTA, Cap 485, Laws of Federation of Nigeria.

The accused pleaded not guilty, just as his counsel, Taiwo Akintunde, applied for his bail.

He said he had met the families of the deceased adding that they told him that they were not interested in the court case.

The Magistrate, Mr. Opeyemi Badmus, granted the bail with a sum of N500,000 and two sureties. He adjourned the case to 17th of January, 2020.

