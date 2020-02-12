Police arraign 5 men for alleged terrorism

ADVERTISEMENT

The Lagos State police yesterday arraigned five men before an Ikeja magistrate court for allegedly committing a breach of the peace and displaying dangerous weapons in the public.

The accused persons are 36-year-old Taiwo Audu, 35-year-old Omotola Lawal, 40-year-old Qudus Balogun, 33-year-old Lukmon Bada and 25-year-old Oyetunde Ajetunmobi.

According to the police, the defendants committed the offences on December 30, 2019 at about 5.30pm at the Idumota area of Lagos.

The police prosecutor, Assistant Superintendent of Police N. Peter, told the court that the defendants behaved in a disorderly manner by displaying dangerous weapons in the public and causing terror to residents of Idumota.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

The defendants pleaded not guilty to the three-count criminal charge levelled against them.

Chief Magistrate Y. O. Aje-Afunwa admitted them to bail of N200,000 each, with a surety each, and adjourned the case till March 18, 2020 for further hearing.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App