Police arraign 3 over alleged attempted murder, cultism

Three men, Reuben Seyi, 19; Atoki Ojo, 24 and Adelusi Mufu, 21, were, on Friday, arraigned before an Ado-Ekiti Chief Magistrates’ Court over alleged attempted murder and cultism.

The defendants, whose addresses are unknown, are facing a two-count charge of attempted murder and cultism.

The prosecutor, Insp. Johnson Okunade, told the court that the defendants and others, now at large, committed the offences on Dec.14 at about 9.30 am. at Agbado-Ekiti.

He said that the defendants and others at large, attempted to murder one Bisi Durojaye by stabbing him on the head.

Okunade added that the defendants confessed to be members of a secret cult, Eiye Confraternity.

According to him, the offences contravene Sections 320 and 4(i) of Secret Cult Abolition Law, 2017.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Their counsel, Mr Temitope Kolawole, applied for their bail, which was, however, objected to by the prosecutor.

The prosecutor argued that the victim had been hospitalised and that the defendants, if granted bail, might jump bail and fail to show up in court.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr Adesoji Adegboye, however, granted the defendants bail in the sum of N200, 000 each, with two sureties each in like sum.

Adegboye, who said that one of the sureties must be a civil servant, thereafter adjourned the case till Jan. 31for hearing. (NAN)

