Police arraign 3 friends for alleged theft

The police on Wednesday arraigned three friends in a Mpape Upper Area Court, Abuja, for allegedly attempting to steal from a hotel guest.

The police charged Emovon Collins, 34; Gloria Chukwu, 34; and Calista Udeh, 22, are members of staff of Promotel Hotel, Wuse II, Abuja, charged with joint act and wrongful restrain.

The Prosecution Counsel, Edwin Ochayi, told the court that Ms Irene Ottih, of Renetech Investment Ltd., Garki, Abuja, sent a letter to the Area Commander Metro Nigeria Police Force, FCT Command Maitama, Abuja, on April 15.

Ochayi said that the complainant reported that on April 2, the defendants broke into her room and attempted to steal media tools.

Ochayi said that the offence contravened the provisions of sections 97 and 256 of the Penal Code.

The Judge, Hassan Mohammed, admitted the defendants to bail in the sum of N50, 000 each, with one surety each in like sum.

Mohammed ordered that the sureties must be reasonable, reliable, reside within the court jurisdiction, and their addresses must be verified by a court staff.

He also ordered that the sureties must present copies of their identification cards .

Mohammed adjourned the case until June 24, for hearing. (NAN)

