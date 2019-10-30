Police arraign 2 men for allegedly stealing air conditioner

ADVERTISEMENT

The police on Tuesday arraigned two men in a Karmo Grade I Area Court, Abuja, for allegedly stealing an air-conditioner.

The police charged Paul Orji, a labourer and Kelvin Emmanuel, a trader with two counts of joint act and theft.

ADVERTISEMENT

The prosecution counsel, Mrs Ijeoma Ukagha, told the court that the matter was reported at the Utako Police Station on Oct. 20 by the complainant, Isavnande Joseph, who works for Kings Security Guard Services Abuja.

Ukagha alleged that the defendants criminally cut an electric fence and trespassed into the premises where the complainant was on guard duty.

The prosecutor said during police investigation, the defendants could not give a satisfactory account of their actions.

Ukagha said the offence contravened sections 79 and 288 of the Penal Code.

The judge, Alhaji Inuwa Maiwada, admitted the defendants to bail in the sum of N100,000, each with two reliable sureties in like sum.

Maiwada ordered that the sureties must reside within the court’s jurisdiction and their address must be verified by the court’s police.

He ordered that the sureties must present their utility bills and adjourned the matter until Nov 20 for hearing. (NAN)

Related

NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

Download Daily Trust News App