Police arraign 10 men over alleged cult membership

The police on Wednesday arraigned ten men, suspected to be cultists, in a Grade 1 Area Court, Karu, Abuja, for allegedly constituting public nuisance within Kugbo Furniture Market, Abuja

The defendants, whose addresses were not given, include; Ubadija Nuhu, Timothy Awarga, John Jonathan, Christopher Sunday, Solomon Jonathan, Bala Audu, Ekpo Godwin, Ajaba Dominic, Benedict Ibrahim and Moses Idagu.

The police charged the defendants with joint acts, disturbance of public peace, inciting disturbance and membership of an unlawful assembly.

The Prosecution Counsel, Ayotunde Adeyanju, told the court that the police detectives and surveillance patrol led by ASP Obetan Enang, following a distress call from Kugbo Furniture Market, Abuja, on May 19, arrested the defendants.

He said that on receiving the information, the team which was attached to Kugbo Police station outpost proceeded to the location where the alleged cult members and drug peddlers were using as hideout.

He alleged that the defendants were engaged in a fracas around the Kugbo Furniture Market, also threatened to burn down the Kugbo Police Station outpost.

Adeyanju informed the court that during police investigation, the defendants could not give satisfactory account of themselves.

The prosecutor said that the offence contravened Sections 79, 113, 114 and 102 of the Penal Code.

After the charge was read to them, they pleaded not guilty.

The judge, Sani Mohammed, admitted the defendants to bail in the sum of N100, 000 each, with one surety each in like sum.

Mohammed adjourned the case until July 3 for hearing. (NAN)

