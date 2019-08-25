Police apprehend Cameroonian refugee for raping girl

ADVERTISEMENT

The Police in Benue state have apprehended a Cameroonian refugee, Ate Louis, camped in Kwande Local Government Area of the state for allegedly raping a 12-year-old girl in the same camp.

Louis, 20, however in an interview with newsmen at the police headquarters in Makurdi denied the allegation as he claimed to have only kissed the girl and never had carnal knowledge of her.

The suspect, who is a secondary school drop out, further explained that both of them were in love and had kissed because they wanted to get married someday.

He claimed not to have known she was 12 until he was brought to the police station after the incidence of kissing her, stressing that they were both planning to marry in the future before he travelled since the motorcycle which he uses to fend for himself has been taken away from him.

Louis added that he became a refugee following the crisis that broke out in parts of his country which made him fled to Nigeria, maintaining that the girl whom he was alleged to have slept with is also a Cameroonian.

Spokesperson of the Benue police command, DSP Catherine Anene, while noting that the command will ensure diligent prosecution of the suspect, urged young girls and parents in similar situation to speak up so as to deter sexual violators on the prowl.

Anene said that before now it was difficult for victims of rape and their parents to speak up, emphasising the need for victims of rape and their family to approach the police.

