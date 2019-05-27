Poland 2019: Senegal stay perfect in Group A

ADVERTISEMENT

Senegal made it two wins from two at the FIFA U-20 World Cup Poland 2019 with a 2-0 victory against Colombia at the Lublin Stadium yesterday.

Les Lions de la Teranga had the ball in the net on 21 minutes and even though Ibrahima Niane’s header was ruled offside, Senegal were soon celebrating a one-goal lead 13 minutes later after converting from the penalty spot.

Colombia’s Anderson Arroyo fouled Niane inside the area, and the forward made no mistake from the spot – firing past Kevin Mier and registering his first goal of Poland 2019.

Colombia pressed in the second half in search of an equaliser but Senegal doubled their lead on 85 minutes – another goal coming from the penalty spot. Ousseynou Niang was brought down by Andres Reyes before Dion Lopy converted his spot-kick to seal the deal for the African side.

Japan also registered a comprehensive 3-0 triumph over Mexico in Group B. It was the Samurai Blue’s first win of the tournament.

Japan pressed El Tri from the kick-off, frustrating playmaker Diego Lainez and goalscorer Jose Macias. At the other end of the field they were measured with their passing, probing for a way through that would come via Taisei Miyashiro in the 21st minute

Kyosuke Tagawa added to Japan’s advantage in the 52nd minute. The Japanese put a bow on their performance with a brilliant team move in the 77th minute, initiated by a goal-kick and capped off by Miyashiro completing his brace.

Mexico, meanwhile, will continue to seek their first points at Poland 2019.

