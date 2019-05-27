Poland 2019: Flying Eagles battle desperate USA

ADVERTISEMENT

The Flying Eagles will this evening in the city of Bielsko-Biala battle the United States of America in their second group D match at the ongoing FIFA U-20 World Cup in Poland.

The coach Paul Aigbogun tutored team got off to a flying start on Friday when they spanked Qatar 4-0 while their opponents in today’s match suffered a 1-2 loss to Ukraine in the other group match.

The USA who are now desperate must avoid defeat against Nigeria to stand any chance of progressing while another win for the Flying Eagles will land them in the knock-out stage of the competition.

“We had a great game against Qatar and we want to stay in that spirit all through the championship. We will not make the mistake of under-rating any team; our approach remains taking it one game at a time. We go in there and fulfill our gameplan of achieving victory.

“It is not going to be an easy match; the Americans are hurt after losing their first game. But we are in good form and we need the three points to assure our place in the Round of 16,” Aigbogun said yesterday.

A former Flying Eagles star, Garba Lawal commended the players on their convincing win over Qatar but said they would be up against a tougher opposition this evening.

He said after their opening day loss, the USA will do everything possible to win and stay in contention for one of the group tickets.

“The lads did very well against Qatar but against the USA, it is going to be a different ball game. The USA know that another defeat will end their campaign in Poland so they will fight with everything.

“The Flying Eagles must not lose concentration. I am confident they will get another victory,” he said.

