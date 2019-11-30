Poet of the Week: Ahmad Abdul-One – The Golden Charmer

Knighted child in golden armor
Mattered not should ye be son to a farmer
A lawyer, doctor or even a Governor
The circle of life never existed in only one harbour
Yet this reality can be manipulated by a charmer
Knighted child in golden armor
Life seemed flexible from every angle in the mirror
Once away from the shadows of leisure
One would find the storm had never been heavier
Ye had only been sheltered under the family umbrella
A tradition of cosset
Shielded from all obstacles from birth
Ye’s Kindred meant no harm but good
Little did they forget the jungle is made of different woods
Some might be hard, and some soft
Ones Texture dictates the rationale behind his growth
A tradition of cosset
A facade to the feeble minded
A misplacement of value
Such tender a generation where trust weighs more than truth
A rooted foundation that warps our youth
Stories are told
Yet the truth remains to unfold
If the ultimate power is control
Then, a knighted child was only a means to a certain goal
How destructive a force yet attractive like gold
A knighted child in golden armor
Fell victim to the tradition of cosset
In plain sight is the absence of physical harm
While being ignorant to the notion of mental and emotional wants
To survive, the golden child needs to develop his personal charm
Ahmad Abdul-One started writing poetry from a very young age. He is currently the Treasurer at Arewa Youth Agro-Preneurs (AYAP) and a National Youth Service Corp member.