PMB @ 77: Keep the flag flying

While congratulating President Muhammadu Buhari who became 77 on Tuesday, December 17, the leadership of our futuristic leader has begun to pay off as Nigeria is getting better in almost all sectors, especially agriculture, as food imports had reduced considerably.

We therefore commend the President for his patriotic and unrelenting service to the nation, which has impacted positively in different sectors of the nation’s economy. Your life has been marked by a remarkable accomplishment and great personal fulfilment as you continue to serve our nation with great and an uncommon sense of patriotism and unwavering dedication.

We thank you for the contributions you have made to the development of our nation.Throughout your public life, you have shown yourself to be a man of hard work, dedication and principles.You have exhibited that rare combination of a simple and modest lifestyle coupled with an ambitious and grand vision for our nation.As the president, you have done much to place us on the pathway to a better future.Your fight against corruption has been historic and has reflected your great personal honesty.

In reviving our economy, you continue to take initiatives that draw on the immense talents and creativity of our people. In the past four and half years of your leadership, you have made sweeping reforms, including border closure and improvement in the ease of doing business.You are truly the president for this moment in our national journey.”

The president has shown great statesmanship by taking actions and giving counsel that strengthened the APC and its pursuit of greater internal democracy and openness.As usual, you have shown rare bravery and exemplary resilience in all you do. Your hand is on the plough, and we know you will continue to press on. Be assured that the people of this nation are with you as you are for them.

High Chief Engr. Dr. Johnbosco Onunkwo barcitymedia@gmail.com

