Plot to impeach Taraba Speaker, principal officers thickens

There is apprehension in the Taraba House of Assembly over moves by a faction of the house to impeach the speaker and all principals officers of the house

Daily Trust gathered that already nine out of twenty four members have endorsed their signature in support of the impeachment.

It was further gathered that the move to impeach the speaker Mr. Abel Peter Diah and principals officers of the house was allegedly plotted by governor Darius Ishaku for which huge sums of money was also said to be voted out .

Findings on the impeachment move further revealed that some members were assembled in the house of one of their colleagues and held a midnight during which the plot was hatched.

However the remaining 15 members of the house were still loyal to the speaker and all the principals officers of the house were said to have rejected the cash offer and left the venue of the meeting.

The speaker, Mr.Abel Peter Diah confirmed moved.

Contacted the senior assistance on Media and publicity to the Governor,Mr Bala DanAbu said Governor Darius Ishaku is not aware of any plan to impeach the speaker Taraba House of Assembly.

He told Daily Trust that the governor has no any connections with the impeachment plan and talkless of given out money to influence members of the house to impeach the speaker.

