Please, send me to prison, man begs court

ADVERTISEMENT

A 24-year-old man has begged a court in Akure, the Ondo state capital, to sentence him to prison.

The 24-year-old scraper, Jummy Wasiu told the magistrate court, sitting at Oke – Eda, that he would be pleased if the court could sentence him to prison.

ADVERTISEMENT

The court, presided over by Magistrate O.R. Yakubu, consequently, sentenced him to two years imprisonment without an option of fine.

Wasiu was arraigned by the Police on two counts of burglary and stealing.

According to the prosecution, the convict committed the offence on October 21, 2019 at about 2am at the Federal Housing Estate, Shagari Village, Zone V, Akure.

He was said to have stolen Solar Panels, batteries and cables, valued at N250,000.

The offence contravened section 516, 509 and 390 of criminal code cap 37 volume 1, laws of Ondo State of Nigeria, 2006.

The convict, who pleaded guilty to the allegation, had no lawyer to defend him.

Police prosecutor, Mr. Augsutine Orihenimen, told the court that the convict had earlier told the investigating police officer (IPO), that he would not mind being jailed.

Orihenimen said, since Wasiu had admitted committing the offence, the court should sentence him accordingly.

When the court asked him if he would go to prison, he answered “Yes.”

Since the accused pleaded guilty to the allegation leveled against him, the court held that the convict actually committed the offence and sentenced him accordingly.

Related

NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

Download Daily Trust News App