Please release our lecturer, Varsity begs abductors

The Federal University Dutsinma, Katsina State, said it is becoming worried over the continuous detention of one of their staff, Abubakar Idris, and silence on the part the abductors.

Idris, a lecturer in the Department of Languages and Linguistics at the Federal University, Dutsin-Ma, was abducted by suspected bandits from his residence in Kaduna on August 2, 2019. His abductors have not established any contact since then.

The Acting Director, Public Relations and Protocol of the institution, Habibu Matazu, in a statement said,

“The university management describes as inhuman and abuse of human right the abduction of a family man like Abubakar Idris, whose detention has generated tension and uncertainties in the university community.

“Soon after the abduction of the lecturer, the management of FUDMA held an emergency meeting and reported the issue to all the relevant security agencies in Katsina State.

“The management also, as part of its resolutions on the unfortunate incident, reported the matter to the Katsina State governor, Aminu Bello Masari, requesting the government to explore ways of rescuing the missing lecturer.

“The university assures the national body of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and FUDMA branch, that it will not relent in its efforts until the abducted staff is rescued,” he said.

He added: “In the spirit of sympathizing with the family of Abubakar Idris, the university’s management has resolved to give some financial support to the family of the victim and set up a three-man committee to convey the message to them’’.

The university also appealed to the abductors to release the victim so he can return to his family and place of work.

The institution further called on his fellow ASUU members in all Nigerian universities and the general public to offer prayers for his release.

