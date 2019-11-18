Please release our lecturer, Katsina Varsity begs abductors

ADVERTISEMENT

The Federal University Dutsinma said it is becoming more wearisome and disturbed over continuous detention and silence on the part the abductors of one of their staff, Abubakar Idris.

Idris, a lecturer in the department of languages and linguistics was abducted by suspected bandits at his residence in Kaduna on 2nd August 2019. His abductors have not established any contact nor ask for ransom.

The Ag. Director Public Relation and Protocol, Habibu Matazu in a statement said ” The University Management described as inhuman and abuse of human right, the abduction of a family man like Abubakar Idris whose detention has generated tension and uncertainties to members of the University community and his family in particular”

“Soon after the abduction of the lecturer, the Management of FUDMA held an emergency meeting and reported the missing of Abubakar Idris to all the relevant Security Agencies in Katsina State” he said.

“The Management also as part of its resolutions on the unfortunate incidence reported the matter to the Katsina State Governor Aminu Bello Masari requesting the government to explore ways of rescuing the missing lecturer from his abductors, who up till now did not call for a ransom or any other reason for his abduction.”

“The University assured the national body of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and FUDMA branch, that it would not relent at working more closely with the security Agencies until the abducted staff of the University is rescued” he added.

He said “In the spirit of sympathizing with the distracted family of Abubakar Idris, the University Management has resolved to give some financial support to the family of the victim and set up a three Man Committee to commiserate with the family.

While appealing to the abductors to kindly release him so he can report back to work place and to his loved ones, The University also requested his fellow ASUU members in all Nigerian Universities and the general public to offer prayers for unconditional release of the abducted English lecturer.

