‘Plateau’s hajj fare among lowest’

ADVERTISEMENT

The Plateau State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board says its 2019 official hajj fare of N1, 519,513 was the lowest among all the 19 northern states except that of Adamawa which is slightly below that of the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Executive Secretary of the board, Auwal Abdullahi, said this in a statement yesterday.

He urged intending pilgrims who had deposited part of the 2019 hajj fare to complete the amount; those yet to make payment to hasten the process before the end of the first week of June.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App