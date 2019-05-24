  1. Home
  2. News
  3. ‘Plateau’s hajj fare among lowest’
ADVERTISEMENT

‘Plateau’s hajj fare among lowest’

By Lami Sadiq, Jos Published Date
Civil society urges Senate to reconstitute adhoc panel on Hajj

 

The Plateau State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board says its 2019 official hajj fare of N1, 519,513 was the lowest among all the 19 northern states except that of Adamawa which is slightly below that of the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Executive Secretary of the board, Auwal Abdullahi, said this in a statement yesterday.

He urged intending pilgrims who had deposited part of the 2019 hajj fare to complete the amount; those yet to make payment to hasten the process before the end of the first week of June.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

BREAKTHROUGH NATURAL CURE FOR PROSTATE ISSUES IN JUST 15 DAYS!!!

You Can Prevent PROSTATE CANCER!!!

Your PROSTATE ENLARGEMENT Is REVERSIBLE!!!

Don't Let It Threaten You!

To SHRINK And NORMALIZE Your PROSTATE Within 15 Days Without Surgery Or Chemical Drugs, Click Here!!!

Join us on


Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.