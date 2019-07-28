Plateau varsity non-academic staff commence indefinite strike

ADVERTISEMENT

The Non-Academic Staff of Plateau State University (PLASU) Bokkos, have commenced an indefinite strike after last week’s protest over payment of their allowances and other entitlements.

The non-teaching staff are under the aegis of the Joint Action Committee (JAC) of the Non-Academic Staff Union (NASU) and the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) PLASU chapter.

The notice of the strike sent to the Vice Chancellor was signed by SSANU Chairman, Rimdap Timnan, as well as his NASU counterpart, Jok Pam.

The unions said the decision to embark on the strike was taken at the JAC congress on Friday in Jos.

They said the strike was due to failure of management of the institution to address their demands.

“The Joint Action Committee of NASU and the SSANU had in recent times issued several ultimatums to management to address its legitimate demands. These demands include: implementation and payment of arrears of earned allowances to our members and payment of arrears of the staff gratuity fund.

“Others include: constitution of a gratuity management board to manage and invest staff gratuity funds and conduct of a comprehensive staff audit to guarantee proper placement for our members.

“Another demand is the inclusion of NASU and SSANU in the composition of the appointment and promotion committee, disciplinary committee, and committees constituted to amend the university’s law, conditions and scheme of service,” the strike notice read.

