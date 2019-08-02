Plateau United sign kit deal with Turkey’s Kayspor

ADVERTISEMENT

Plateau United Football Club of Jos would be wearing a new kit next season following the signing of a two-year contract with Kayspor Kit Company based in Turkey.

This was disclosed in a statement on Friday by the club’s Media Officer, Albert Dakup.

The statement explained that it was the General Manager of the Club, Pius Henwan who signed the deal with the kit manufacturing company in Turkey on Thursday.

Dakup said that Henwan who expressed delight with the partnership explained that the new kit would give the team a unique appearance in the 2019/2020 league season.

He added that Henwan explained that the new kit which would also be available for sale to the club teeming supporters around the world, would also help in improving the revenue base of the team and would reduce the over-reliance on the state government for fund.

The General Manager pointed out that the multi-dimensional agreement would also enable the team to embark on a pre-season training tour in Turkey.

Henwan disclosed that part of the agreement would also see the club exporting some of its players to Turkish club sides to generate income for the team.

This is the first time Plateau United would be kitted by a foreign kit manufacturing company as the club has over the years been kitted by Cone Sports, an indigenous company based in Kano.

