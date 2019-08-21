Plateau United sign 12 new players to strengthen squad

ADVERTISEMENT

Plateau United Football Club of Jos have signed 12 new players to strengthen its squad ahead of the 2019/2020 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) season.

The club in a statement by its Media Officer, Albert Dakup, said that the new players were to replace those released from the club at the end of last season.

It said that the newly-recruited players include three attackers, five midfielders, two defenders and two goalkeepers.

“The new players participated in a two-week rigorous training session and three pre-season friendly matches in order to ascertain their fitness level before the signed their contract.

“Prominent among the newly-recruited players are: former Katsina United and Enyimba of Aba striker Chinedu Udechukwu and Sunday Anthony a midfielder from the relegated Elkanemi Warriors of Maiduguri.

“Others are: goalkeeper Anozie Awawa, Ikefe Andrew, Buhari Ibrahim, Paul Uche, Emeka Nnaji, Umar Abba, Isa Ndala and Nenrot Silas.

“Among the 12 new players are: Bola Bamigbelu who is joining from a club in Cyprus and goalkeeper Godfrey Amooh from Ghana while Tosin Omoyele who is returning from Egypt after completing a six-month loan,” it added.

According to the statement, the team is expected to continue with preparations for the new season.

The team is also scheduled to feature in the famous annual pre-season tournament renamed the Taiwo Ogunjobi Cup in Ilorin on Aug. 29. (NAN)

