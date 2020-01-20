Plateau United run riot, wallop Adamawa Utd 5-0

ADVERTISEMENT

Tile chasing Plateau United were in imperious form yesterday as they white-washed hapless Adamawa United 5-0 in Jos to regain the top spot in the ongoing Nigeria Professional Football League season.

Home-based Eagles striker Ibrahim Mustapha set the ball rolling for Plateau United in the 18th minute when he connected Oche Ochowechi’s pass for the opener.

In the 25th minute, Ochowechi the provider made it two for the home side before Ibrahim got his second of the afternoon in the 40th minute.

Another Home-based Eagles player, Uche Onwuansoanaya scored United’s fourth in the 65th minute before substitute Abba Umar put the icing on the cake for his team in the 90th minute.

Following Lobi Stars 0-0 draw with Dakkada FC at the Aper Aku stadium, Plateau United with superior goal difference have reclaimed leadership of the table.

However, Plateau United’s stay at the top may be cut short if Rivers United on 27 points will defeat Jigawa Golden Stars today at the Sani Abacha stadium.

Apart from Plateau United, there were also victories for Kano Pillars, FC IfeanyiUbah and Wikki Tourists.

At the Sani Abacha stadium, Pillars left it late the break the hearts of Akwa United fans with Nyima Nwagua and Rabiu Ali scoring a goal each.

In the ‘oriental derbies’, Enugu Rangers defeated Abia Warriors 3-1 at the ‘Cathedral’ while FC IfeanyiUbah beat Enyimba 2-0 in Nnewi.

At the renovated Abubakar Tafawa Balewa stadium in Bauchi, Wikki Tourists defeated hard fighting MFM 2-1, Sunshine Stars forced Kwara United to 0-0 draw in Ilorin, Katsina United also held Heartland to 0-0 at the Okigwe township stadium.

The final match of week 16 between Jigawa Golden Stars and Rivers United will be decided this afternoon at the Sani Abacha stadium.

