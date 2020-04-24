Plateau tracing contacts of Covid-19 index case

ADVERTISEMENT

The Plateau State government says it has commenced contact tracing of the first covid-19 case recorded in the state on Thursday.

Health commissioner Nimkong Ndam while infected individual has been isolated for treatment, contact tracing is ongoing by the state surveillance team and had prepared to institute other public health measures to curb the spread of the disease in the state.

In a statement, he said Governor Simon Lalong had implored the public not to panic as the patient was stable and in good medical condition, advising citizens to continue to imbibe good personal and respiratory hygiene, social distancing and avoid crowded places as well as stay at home.

He further called on the citizens to be vigilant and report any suspicious case and assist the government to enforce boundary closure directive which was one of the key steps adopted in curbing the disease.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App