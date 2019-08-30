Plateau to access $300m from AFRIJAPAN to execute key projects

ADVERTISEMENT

Plateau Government is to access $300 million dollars from AFRIJAPAN to finance key projects that would have direct impact on the people of the state, particularly those in rural areas.

This was made possible by the discussions and engagement with investors by Gov. Simon Lalong at the ongoing Tokyo International Conference on African Development in Yakohoma Japan.

A statement issued in Jos on Friday by Makut Simon Macham, Director of Press and Public Affairs to the governor, said that Lalong attended one of the side events of the conference, Grassroots Initiative Fostering Tangible Change in Livelihoods in West Africa.

It said the governor held talks with Mrs Rose Oyedele of AFRIJAPAN who spoke on the mandate of the organisation in assisting countries and states to source funds for improving the livelihoods of rural dwellers.

“Oyedele assured the governor that Plateau State qualifies for such funding.

“Gov. Lalong was delighted on the window and assured that his administration will swing into action immediately towards meeting all the requirements.

“It will facilitate the funding of many critical projects especially the Legacy Projects located in all parts of the State.

“He was happy to learn that the funds are given under a 3-year moritorium with repayment period of 15 years in the first instance.

“It can eventually translate to grant subject to satisfactory application and utilisation,” it said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Lalong is part of Nigerian Governor’s Forum delegation attending the Japan-Africa Business EXPO and Fair in Yakohoma Japan.

The EXPO and fair are part of this year’s Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD VII).

According to the statement, Lalong took particular interest on theme of the forum which centred around investment promotion, business matching/networking between Nigerian and Japanese companies and other trade facilitation initiatives.

“At the plenary Session dedicated to the Public-Private Business Dialogue between the public and private sectors from Japan and Africa, Gov. Simon Lalong used the opportunity to market the investment potentials of Plateau.

“He highlighted the areas of agriculture, tourism, solid minerals, innovation and skills development, energy as well as transportation.

“The governor met with various participants and companies during the Coalition for Africa Rice Development (CARD).

“The high level meeting is aimed at boosting the rice production capacity of Plateau as part of the national rice development programme,” he said.

The statement added that the governor had a one-on-one engagement with investors in food value chain where he discussed the value addition programme of the state in potatoes, vegetables, livestock and diary production, among other agricultural products. (NAN)

