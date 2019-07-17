Plateau: SSANU, NASU protest non-payment of N30bn allowance

  1. Home
By Bashir Liman, Jos
The Joint Action Congress (JAC) comprising of Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities, (SSANU) and Non-Academic Staff Union of Universities (NASU) have protested over non-payment of N30 billion earmarked by the federal government for the payment of outstanding Earned Allowance (EA) covering from 2012 to 2016.

The protest which took place at the Secretariat of the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities, SSANU at University of Jos had members of the associations carrying several placards.

Speaking during the protest, Chairman, University of Jos chapter, Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities, SSANU, Esther Ezeama said the aim of the protest was to force federal government to release the N30 billion for the payment of their outstanding Earned Allowance (EA) covering 2012 to 2016 without further delay.

Mrs Ezeama threatened that if federal government didn’t pay the allowances, the associations would be forced to go for an indefinite strike.

Mrs Ezeama said that JAC was in support of the implementation of Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System IPPIS in universities in view of its purpose and merits, “however, we insist on the need to accommodate the peculiarities of university system in the design of the software for its implementation.”

In his remarks, Chairman, Non Academic Staff Union of Universities NASU, University of Jos, Bitrus Dagwer called on national assembly to wade into the matter to enable federal government pay them their allowances.

