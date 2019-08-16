Plateau Speaker, SWAN condole with Daily Trust over Liman’s demise

  1. Home
The Speaker of the Plateau State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Abok Nuhu Ayuba has commiserated with the Management and Staff of Media Trust Ltd, publishers of Daily Trust newspaper over the demise of its freelance journalists in Jos, Bashir Liman who was involved in a fatal motor accident on Saturday.

The speaker, in a condolence letter signed by his Press Secretary, Bulus Atang Azi described Bashir as a strong voice of truth in the Daily Trust newspaper and by extension journalism profession.

He stated that his sudden demise was heart aching and created a great vacuum. He urged his family and his colleagues at Media Trust to pick up the courage to forge ahead and strive to preserve the memory of his good virtues.

Also, the Sports Writer’s Association of Nigeria (SWAN), in a condolence letter to the Management and Staff of Media Trust Ltd said it received the death of Bashir who was one of their members as a rude shock.

Plateau State Chapter of SWAN, led by its Chairman, Thaddeus Yilmen led other exco members to the Daily Trust Bureau office in Jos where they presented a condolence letter.

