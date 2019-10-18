Plateau receives 3.2M insecticide treated nets from USAID

ADVERTISEMENT

Plateau State Government has taken possession of 3.2 million insecticide treated bed nets valued at about N3.7 billion naira from the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).

While inspecting the nets in Jos, Governor Simon Bako Lalong, directed the release of N126 million naira counterparts funding to facilitate quick distribution and stressed that the nets should first be distributed women and children in the rural areas.

He said his administration would continue to pay premium to healthcare delivery and forge partnerships with domestic and international organisations such as USAID. The governor warned against sale of the nets by either staff or beneficiaries saying anyone caught using the nets for commercial purpose will be prosecuted.

Earlier, the State Commissioner for Health Dr. Nimkong Lar Ndam said the nets will assist the state in addressing malaria and other diseases adding that the distribution process will engage 25,000 youths as ad-hoc staff to cover all parts of the state.

