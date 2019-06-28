Plateau: Police begin screening of 5,946 applicants July 1st

ADVERTISEMENT

The Plateau State Police Command is scheduled to begin the screening of 5,946 shortlisted applicants for recruitment into the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) on Monday July 1st.

The command in a statement signed by its Police Public Relation Officer (PPRO), DSP Tyopev Terna, and issued to newsmen on Friday, explained that the screening would commence at about 07:30am at the Police Training School (PTS), Zaria Road, Jos.

The command reminded the applicants to appear in their white T shirts and white shorts and come along with their original credentials.

“Already invitations have been sent to the applicants who are expected to report at the screening venue only on days indicated in their invitations,” he clarified.

The command also warned the applicants to conduct themselves in an orderly manner, as “anybody that has nothing to do with the exercise should stay clear of the screening venue.”

The command further said that the list of the shortlisted applicants has already been pasted at the Police Command Headquarters, Jos to enable those who didn’t get notifications to check their names.

