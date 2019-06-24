Plateau: Police arrest 16 suspects over culpable homicide, cattle rustling, others

ADVERTISEMENT

The Police Command in Plateau said it arrested 15 suspects over culpable homicide, cattle rustling, armed robbery and kidnapping in last one month in the state.

Mr Isaac Akinmoyede, the Commissioner of Police in the state made the disclosure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Jos.

Akinmoyede, who attributed the feats achieved by the command to the commitment and resilience of his officers and men, said investigations were still ongoing and the suspects would soon be charged to court.

“In the last one month, we have arrested eight suspects over culpable homicide in the state.

“We also arrested five notorious cattle rustlers and recovered seven stolen cows from them in the period under review.

“In the same vein, two suspects were arrested over armed robbery and one suspect over kidnapping.

“Investigations into all these crimes are ongoing and the suspects will be charged to court as soon as it is over,” Akinmonyede said.

The commissioner explained that three AK47 riffles, one locally fabricated revolver pistol, one Dane gun and 13 rounds of live ammunition were also recovered from the suspects.

The Police boss thanked people of the state for supporting the command in its bid to ensure safety of lives and property and called for more support for the police to properly secure the state.

He assured residents of the state of the command’s commitment to rid the state of all forms criminality and crimes within and around its environs.

Akinmonyede also urged residents of the state to report any suspicious movements in their vicinity to the security agencies for prompt action. (NAN)

