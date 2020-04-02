Plateau orders closure of boundaries, entry points

ADVERTISEMENT

The Plateau State Government has ordered the closure of all its borders with effect from 6am Thursday April 2, 2020.

Briefing newsmen yesterday in Jos, Secretary to the state government, Danladi Atu, said the closure was to prevent coronavirus from spreading to the state, which, he said, has not recorded any confirmed case.

“The state government had been carrying out preliminary examinations at the state’s entry points to ensure that all passengers undergo temperature assessments, and so far it has gone well. We have continued our enforcement of regulations earlier issued. So far there is substantial compliance,” he said.

He said transport operators were yet to comply with the state government’s directive, adding that the government would begin serious clampdown on them.

He advised Plateau residents to adhere strictly to the new directive, saying security agencies have been directed to enforce full compliance.

He further urged the people of the state to obey all instructions issued by health workers on the prevention and control of the disease.

“Traders selling food items are to henceforth maintain five meters distance directive issued by the government,” he added.

